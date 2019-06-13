Kentucky State First-Year Students to Receive Laptops - Higher Education


Kentucky State First-Year Students to Receive Laptops

June 13, 2019
by

After faculty began to increasingly notice students using their cell phones to view assignments and course materials, Kentucky State University has now planned for every full-time, first-time student to receive a new laptop computer.

Dr. M. Christopher Brown II

The plan is part of the university’s campus-wide Quality Enhancement Plan titled “Learning that Works.” Each student will receive a Dell Latitude laptop that includes Windows 10 OS, Microsoft Office, anti-virus protection and technology assistance from Dell and Kentucky State’s information technology office at no cost, university officials said.

Students will be responsible for protecting their laptop and will be able to keep it upon satisfactory completion of their degree requirements.

“Providing first-time, full-time students with technology is a proven comprehensive approach toward increasing student academic achievement and improving faculty-student relationships,” said KSU president Dr. M. Christopher Brown II. “Additionally, the pervasive use of digital tools in K-12 settings must be continued at the collegiate level in order to cement technological proficiency and millennial problem-solving expectations. Our laptop initiative is one of several interventions being employed to accelerate academic outcomes at Kentucky State.”

