Central State, Wilberforce to Share Some Campus Services

Central State University and Wilberforce University are merging some of their services on campus and will share some operations, according to sources familiar with the ongoing talks between the two institutions.
The two historically Black universities in Ohio are located across the street from each other.
The two universities are also exploring the possibility of merging some of their academic offerings, food services, library services and information technology.
“I have always encouraged positive collaborative higher education partnerships in Ohio,” said Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. “In this spirit, I congratulate Central State and Wilberforce as they work together to achieve greater efficiencies while enhancing academic opportunities for students they are privileged to serve.”
In March 1997, the state legislature was weighing a proposal that required Central State to close or merge with another school because of financial issues. The proposal never gained traction.