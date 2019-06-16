Central State, Wilberforce to Share Some Campus Services - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Central State, Wilberforce to Share Some Campus Services

June 16, 2019 | :
by Janet Kline

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Central State University and Wilberforce University are merging some of their services on campus and will share some operations, according to sources familiar with the ongoing talks between the two institutions.

The two historically Black universities in Ohio are located across the street from each other.

The two universities are also exploring the possibility of merging some of their academic offerings, food services, library services and information technology.

“I have always encouraged positive collaborative higher education partnerships in Ohio,” said Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. “In this spirit, I congratulate Central State and Wilberforce as they work together to achieve greater efficiencies while enhancing academic opportunities for students they are privileged to serve.”

In March 1997, the state legislature was weighing a proposal that required Central State to close or merge with another school because of financial issues.  The proposal never gained traction.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Professor: Substance Use Disorder Intervention San Diego State University
Assistant Professor (Lecturer) The University of Utah
Simon Fraser University: Tier 1 or 2 Canada Research Simon Fraser University, Department of Physics
Faculty First-Look NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development
Dean of the College of Education, Health University of Tennessee Knoxville
Dean of the College of Architecture Kennesaw State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Diverse 35th Anniversary Edition
Issue Date: 07/11/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 06/20/2019

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/25/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/03/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>