Elmhurst College Will Become Elmhurst University In 2020

Elmhurst College will change its name to Elmhurst University, according to Patch.com.
Elmhurst College
The name change will become effective beginning on June 30, 2020.
The school said in a news release that the university name more accurately reflects the school’s current educational profile as a comprehensive higher education institution offering undergraduate and graduate programs in the liberal arts and applied sciences, while anticipating opportunities for new programs and partnerships in the coming years.
“At this pivotal time in our history, less than two years away from our 150th anniversary in 2021, the decision to change our name to Elmhurst University marks the exciting start of the next chapter of our story,” said president Dr. Troy D. VanAken.
“While this is certainly a new and significant development, it is the result of an ongoing, collaborative process. It reflects discussions that have been taking place for some time regarding how we should celebrate who we are, what we have become, and what we need to be in order to best serve our students for generations to come.”
Elmhurst College offers more than 60 undergraduate programs and 20 master’s and graduate certificate programs.