Mendez Named Dean of Texas Tech College of Education

Dr. Jesse Perez Mendez, dean and professor at the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) School of Education, has been named dean of Texas Tech University’s College of Education. Mendez steps into his new role at Texas Tech Aug. 1.

Mendez’s research interests include the dynamics of postsecondary access and policy issues in higher education. Mendez recently edited the book Hispanic-Serving Institutions in American Higher Education: A Comprehensive Overview, which offers insight on HSIs and the challenges they face.

“We welcome Dr. Mendez to Texas Tech University and look forward to his efforts to build upon a legacy of excellence as dean of the College of Education,” said Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec. “He brings with him an extensive background in higher education and qualities that will further the college’s mission of promoting high-quality training and preparation of future educators.”

