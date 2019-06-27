Ross University, Dillard Partner to Expand Black Physician Pipeline - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ross University, Dillard Partner to Expand Black Physician Pipeline

June 27, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) has entered into an agreement with Dillard University in Louisiana to help increase the number of African-American students who enter medical school at RUSM, and ultimately become physicians. Under the terms of the agreement, qualified Dillard students who earn full acceptance into RUSM will receive a scholarship covering full tuition for the first semester. These students will spend the first two years of medical school at the RUSM campus in Barbados.

“We are pleased to partner with Dillard University to provide a prescriptive path to address our nation’s health care disparities and create a medical workforce that truly looks like America,” said RUSM Dean and Chancellor, Dr. William F. Owen, Jr.

“Dillard University is excited to enter into this agreement with RUSM. This is another means of providing our students with access to medical school so their dreams of becoming doctors can be realized,” said Dr. Yolanda Page, Dillard University’s vice president of academic affairs.

RUSM recently announced similar agreements with Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Tuskegee University. As part of its continued commitment to addressing diversity in medicine, RUSM’s parent company, Adtalem Global Education, signed on to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Partnership Challenge created by the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, pledging to invest in creating strategic collaborations with HBCUs and working to increase diversity in key workforce sectors.

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Educational Adviser, Career Development Team Jack Kent Cooke Foundation
Faculty Search in Marketing Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
Senior Researcher - Early Childhood Learning Learning Policy Institute
Univ of Mich Communication Studies University of Michigan
Senior Budget and Policy Analyst Western Washington University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/25/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/03/2019

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/08/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/18/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>