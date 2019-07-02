Shay Tatum Makes History At University of Houston-Downtown

Shay Tatum has been elected the first African-American female president of the University of Houston-Downtown Student Government Association.
Tatum is a non-traditional student and is the youngest of seven daughters. She was motivated by those who told her that she could not do it or it would take too much time.
“People don’t understand how much motivation it is when someone tells you or tries to make you think that you are less than because you don’t have an education or money or a means,” Tatum explained. “And that is so much motivation for me.”
Tatum enrolled at UHD in 2015 and eventually become director of student engagement before becoming a senior senator then served as speaker of the house at UHD.