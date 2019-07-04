Woman Named First Black Chief Editor of Texas Law Journal

Kenesha Starling is the first African-American to be named editor-in-chief of the South Texas Law Review.
Kenesha Starling
In a written statement, Starling said she hopes her appointment will blaze a trail for other Black students to follow.
“Our school has a rich and impressive history,” she said. “Our alumni are Texas Supreme Court justices, judges, U.S. and district attorneys and presidents of state and local bar associations, to name a few. Our law review should reflect that same culture. It should be a leading resource for the legal community.”
She added: “It is not enough to be on law review — we have to increase our presence and open doors for all the law students who follow our stead as the esteemed South Texas Law Review.”
Starling is finishing her last year of law school at the South Texas College of Law Houston. While attending the 96-year-old law school, she has balanced her educational pursuits with motherhood and a full-time job.
A graduate of Texas Southern University, Starling also has an MBA from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.