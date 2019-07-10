Black Caucus Foundation Names New President, CEO

David A. Hinson, a business executive with nearly three decades of experience in the public and private sectors, has been tapped as the new president and chief executive officer of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.
“His understanding and strength in positioning organizations on a global scale will build upon the CBCF’s storied history and legacy,” said U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “We look forward to his thoughtful leadership on issues that affect Black and Brown people as a whole, and this organization’s ever-increasing role in the lives of the global Black community.”
Among many responsibilities, Hinson will spearhead a new strategic planning process to facilitate the organization’s evolution and create and articulate comprehensive goals that align with the organization’s strategic purpose and mission. He will also work to expand CBCF’s global footprint and existing programming.
Hinson has championed diversity and inclusion for minorities internationally, most recently as an executive at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he helped develop their new Institute for Diversity and Emerging Businesses. He also has served as president of Brookland Capital Partners, LLC, providing strategic management and consultation for organizational development and enhancements to nonprofits, and small and middle market companies.
The St. Louis native earned an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s in business administration from Howard University. He also completed an executive education at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business; a fellowship in international finance at Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden; and earned a certificate of proficiency in “Essential French” from the Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Côte d’Ivoire.