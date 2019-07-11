Complaints Compel Changes to Brigham Young Honor Code - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Complaints Compel Changes to Brigham Young Honor Code

July 11, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Following widespread student criticism that its honor code lacks compassion and transparency, Brigham Young University has updated the process, according to The Associated Press.

University officials announced the changes this week, updates that include following an “innocent until proven guilty” policy and allowing someone to accompany students in honor code meetings.

Honor code office director Kevin Utt said the changes are meant to reduce anxiety and misunderstanding among students.

The Utah university is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and mandates students follow a code that prohibits premarital sex, the consumption of alcohol, coffee and tea and other rules to comply with the church’s health code.

Students began an informal campaign earlier this year to reduce honor-code punishments that ban activities and occurrences common at other colleges, including drinking, premarital sex, piercings and beards.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Multicultural Affairs Roanoke College
Provost Central Ohio Technical College
Dean, College of Humanities & Social Sciences Louisiana State University
Adjunct Faculty, Integrated Marketing and Communications New York University School of Professional Studies
Nursing Instructor - Associate Degree Nursing Prog West Kentucky Community & Technical College
Vice President for Accreditation Relations The Higher Learning Commission (HLC)

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/08/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/18/2019

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 08/22/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/01/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>