Senate Confirms Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Senate Confirms Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education

July 12, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Bob King to serve as the Department’s Assistant Secretary for the Office of Postsecondary Education.

“We are excited to finally have Bob King confirmed by the Senate,” said education secretary Betsy DeVos. “His knowledge and expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to rethink higher education in order to better serve all students and prepare them for successful lives and careers.”

King was president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and previously served as president and CEO of the Arizona Community Foundation and chancellor of the State University of New York system.

King, who has a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College and a law degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law, worked as a district attorney in San Luis Obispo, Calif. and Rochester, NY., before serving three terms in the New York state legislature.

He also served in the New York governor’s office as budget director and director of the Office of Regulatory Reform, and was appointed by President George W. Bush to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, where he served nine years.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Multicultural Affairs Roanoke College
Provost Central Ohio Technical College
Dean, College of Humanities & Social Sciences Louisiana State University
Adjunct Faculty, Integrated Marketing and Communications New York University School of Professional Studies
Nursing Instructor - Associate Degree Nursing Prog West Kentucky Community & Technical College
Vice President for Accreditation Relations The Higher Learning Commission (HLC)

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/08/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 07/18/2019

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 08/22/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/01/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>