Grant to Help Marquette Professor Study Stroke Rehab

July 18, 2019
by

To further study stroke rehabilitation, Dr. Allison Hyngstrom, associate professor and chair of the physical therapy department in the College of Health Sciences at Marquette University, received a $2.3 million R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Allison Hyngstrom

Hyngstrom will collaborate with Dr. Matthew Durand, assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Medical College of Wisconsin, in a five year study titled “Ischemic Conditioning and Improved Motor Function Post Stroke.”

As part of the study, they will work with people recovering from a stroke at the Neuro Recovery Clinic at Marquette and will measure walking speed, leg muscle strength and respiratory fitness.

“We are continually looking for interventions that will help improve patient function after stroke,” Hyngstrom said. “Current therapies only result in modest improvements in walking speed and function. This intervention has the potential to further increase functional gains more rapidly.”

