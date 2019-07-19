Virginia Announces Plans for Easier Credit Transfers

The State Council of Higher Education of Virginia has announced approved plans to provide community college students a smoother transition into a four year institution.
Dr. Sharon Morrissey
The Passport Program requires community college students to take general education classes that would be accepted at almost every public four-year university.
In addition to the Passport Program, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, and Del. Chris Jones, introduced the Uniform Certificate of General Studies. This program requires double the course load as the Passport option as a way to reduce time to degree by one year.
Both programs were introduced in 2018 and should be ready by the 2020 school-year.
“This is a very significant step forward for transfer students in Virginia,” said Dr. Sharon Morrissey, the chief academic officer for the Virginia Community College System, in an interview with Virginia Mercury, “The overall intention is that we’re trying to make transfer more affordable, more efficient and more equitable particularly for those first-generation college students who don’t have parents or people who are helping them navigate the very complex transfer process.”