Texas Southern to Host Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

Democratic presidential candidates will mix it up Sept. 12 and 13 in the party’s third set of primary debates, which are scheduled to take place at Texas Southern University’s Health & Physical Education Arena.
The agreement between the historially Black university and ABC News – which is broadcasting the debate along with Univision – was announced Sunday.
“Not only does this reflect positively on the university and the City of Houston, it also provides our students with opportunities to work directly with ABC and its partners to gain valuable experience throughout the process,” said TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane. “We are thankful for the strong relationship we have with proud TSU alumnus Michael Strahan, who does an incredible job at ABC and has a strong appreciation for the historic significance of our university.”
Additionally, the school’s Student Recreation Center will serve as a media center throughout the week of Sept. 9-13.
“Our students will gain valuable experience leading up to – and during – the event,” added Lane. “ABC will provide ‘real world’ work experiences for students who will serve as interns, runners, pages, etc., for both ABC and its partners throughout the event. We are working with our schools of communications and public affairs specifically to make sure our students are involved and engaged in this event from a learning perspective.”