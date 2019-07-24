Central State Set to Be First Ohio Public Institution to Research Hemp

Central State University is poised to become Ohio’s first public university to plant seeds to begin hemp research.
Dr. Craig Schluttenhofer
The research will begin with the anticipated signature next week of Senate Bill 57 by Gov. Mike DeWine and the approval of program rules by the state Department of Agriculture.
The landmark university-sponsored research is expected to help Ohio farmers explore alternative crops to diversify and optimize their farm operations.
Hemp, grown for fiber, grain and cannabidiol (CBD), can be used in more than 25,000 products. Central State’s cultivation will include four varieties of hemp at the research farm to engage and educate students and Ohio growers. It also will provide the ODA and the medical community with access to the most current research findings.
Dr. Craig Schluttenhofer, research assistant and professor of natural products, is leading Central State’s hemp research team. His research focuses on the production, processing, genetics, breeding and biochemistry of hemp.
Schluttenhofer formerly was at the University of Kentucky, where he began conducting hemp research in May 2014. He has worked closely with the department of agriculture, companies, growers, and other stakeholders to address industry needs and has established networks and collaborations with other universities to conduct this research.