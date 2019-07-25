Rutgers University President to Step Down, Join Faculty - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Rutgers University President to Step Down, Join Faculty

July 25, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Robert L. Barchi, Rutgers University’s 20th president, has announced that the upcoming academic year will be his last as president and that he will continue on as a member of the faculty.

Dr. Robert L. Barchi

“It has been my privilege and pleasure to lead this community during the past seven years, and this will continue to be the case during my eighth and final year,” said Barchi.

During his presidency, which began in 2012, Barchi led the integration that created Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and helped form New Jersey’s largest academic health system by overseeing a partnership with RWJ Barnabas Health.

Rutgers’ endowment grew 9.2 percent a year on average, totaling at $1.3 billion, and the university established 48 additional endowed professorships. The university built new facilities for engineering, chemistry, nursing and student life, spending $2.5 billion on construction.

Enrollment rose by 12,000, according to the school, and the number of degrees awarded increased 35 percent. The university also celebrated its 250th anniversary with a commencement address by former President Barack Obama.

“Under Bob Barchi’s leadership, Rutgers’ national rankings have risen, research at Rutgers has expanded overall and in critical areas, our student academic profile has enjoyed dramatic improvement, and the physical face of Rutgers has been forever changed,” said board of governors chair Dr. Mark Angelson. “We are delighted with his leadership and we are grateful that he will lead Rutgers for an eighth and final year.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director of Equity and Inclusion Minnesota State Community and Technical College
President, Charlotte Campus Johnson & Wales University
Dean of the College of Hospitality Management Johnson & Wales University
TIES Assistant Professor or Associate Professor without Tenure MIT Sloan School of Management
Open Rank Tenure Track Positions New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 08/22/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/01/2019

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/05/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/15/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>