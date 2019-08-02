UVA’s School of Engineering Recognized for Diversity Progress - Higher Education


UVA’s School of Engineering Recognized for Diversity Progress

The University of Virginia (UVA) School of Engineering received the bronze award from the American Society for Engineering Education’s Diversity Recognition Program.

Dr. Craig H. Benson

ASEE recognizes engineering and engineering technology colleges that have made headway in increasing diversity, inclusion and degree attainment within their programs.

UVA was one of 220 universities that signed the ASEE Deans Diversity Pledge, which aims to help change diversity and inclusivity issues within engineering schools.

In 2017, UVA adopted excellence through diversity as a core value. Additionally, faculty and staff are working together to improve the current diversity strategic plan.

“I am proud of the ASEE recognition because our students, faculty and staff have worked diligently to make significant progress,” said Dr. Craig H. Benson, dean of the School of Engineering, in a statement. “We are determined to keep striving until diversity is no longer a challenge in engineering research and education.”

