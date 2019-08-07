UCF Sorority Suspended Amid Group Chat Controversy - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

UCF Sorority Suspended Amid Group Chat Controversy

August 7, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of Central Florida’s (UCF) chapter of Alpha Delta Pi was suspended after a group chat including messages about alcohol, fake IDs and paying others to complete school assignments was reported to administration, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The university was notified after a sorority member expressed her concerns to a UCF instructor.

Alpha Delta Pi is accused of alcohol- and drug-related misconduct, providing false or misleading information and violating laws, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Under suspension, the sorority cannot participate in chapter-related activities or functions.

“The behavior in question does not align with our values or our high standards of academic excellence,” Beth Wright, senior director of marketing and communications for Alpha Delta Pi’s national chapter, told the Sentinel. “Alpha Delta Pi’s international officers and executive office staff are working closely with the university to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Senior Associate Vice President Mesa Community College
Asst. Prof. Geography, Dept. of Geo. and Sociology Samford University
Department of Theater - Professor - Lighting UCLA - School of Theater, Film and Television
Title IX Investigator University of Central Florida
Executive Director, Diversity and Inclusion College of Southern Maryland
Tenure-Track Position Environmental History Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/05/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/15/2019

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/19/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/29/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>