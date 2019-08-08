Michelle Obama Part of YouTube Series for College Students

As part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative, which aims to help first-generation students pursue an education past high school, YouTube Originals will launch a series to help with the college transition period.
Michelle Obama
The 10-episode series, “A Student’s Guide to Your First Year of College,” will provide first-year students with information about financial aid, living independently, mentorships and more.
Information and tips will be provided by Obama, current college students and experts.
To provide additional support, there will be featured videos from Reach Higher’s Beating the Odds Summit that took place last month at Howard University.
The trailer for the upcoming series is live and the series will premiere Sep. 4 on the NowThis YouTube channel.