University of Pennsylvania Launches Cybersecurity Boot Camp For Adults

University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania is launching a new cybersecurity boot camp on campus focused on adult learners.
The program will run for 24 weeks starting on Nov. 12 with the goal of training people for a skill in high demand among employers.
U.S. job openings that require a cybersecurity background grew by 35 percent last year, according to data from Burning Glass Labor Insights. In the Philadelphia area alone, 10,000 positions asked for cybersecurity skills.
“Cybercrime is one of the most pressing issues of our time when you consider the yearly loss of trillions of dollars and billions of people’s privacy,” said Dr. Boon Thau Loo, associate dean of master’s and professional programs at Penn’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. “This job-oriented program will provide professionals in the Philly area with the sophisticated tech skills to protect organizations against increasing threats in our digital economy.”
The Penn Cyber Security Boot Camp will be offered by the College of Liberal and Professional Studies and School of Engineering and Applied Science. It’s an outgrowth of a preexisting relationship with Trilogy Education to provide work training programs, and the two recently partnered to create The Penn LPS Coding Boot Camp.
These initiatives are part of an effort by the College of Liberal and Professional Studies to focus more on workforce development, said Rita McGlone, executive director of professional and organizational development in the College of Liberal and Professional Studies.