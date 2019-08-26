Dr. John Michael Lee, Jr. to Join SREB - Higher Education


Dr. John Michael Lee, Jr. to Join SREB

August 26, 2019 | :
by

Dr. John Michael Lee, Jr. has joined the Southern Regional Education Board as vice president for development, policy analysis.

Dr. John Michael Lee, Jr.

Lee most recently served as vice chancellor for university advancement and executive director of the foundation at Elizabeth City State University. He has also held leadership positions at Florida A&M University, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the College Board.

In this new role, Lee will lead a new development office to raise funds to expand SREB services. He will also lead SREB’s policy analysis office.

“I am truly looking forward to being part of an established leader in improving educational outcomes from early childhood through doctoral education,” said Lee. “I am excited to become a contributor to SREB’s mission to improve quality of life by advancing public education.”

Dr. Stephen L. Pruitt, president of SREB, said that Lee’s hiring is a game-changer.

“Dr. Lee is a results-oriented administrator, fundraiser and researcher,” said Pruitt. “His broad experience will serve our states well as they work to improve education at all levels.”

 

