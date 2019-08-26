Howard’s President Appointed Member of NCAA Presidential Forum - Higher Education


Howard’s President Appointed Member of NCAA Presidential Forum

Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick

Howard University’s president, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, will serve a three-year term as a newly appointed member of the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum beginning Sep. 1.

As part of Frederick’s new role, he will focus on maintaining NCAA’s values of involving presidential leadership within intercollegiate athletics at the campus, conference and national levels, the university reported.

One president or chancellor from each of the 32 Division I Conferences make up the Presidential Forum.

“From my experience as the soccer team manager as a freshman to overseeing our 21 Division I sports, I hope to bring a range of experiences and perspectives to this role,” said Frederick. “I look forward to working with the governing body to address intercollegiate athletics and its relationship to higher education.”

 

