UDC Recieves Two Grants to Create Scientific Research Centers - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,STEM EDUCATION |

UDC Recieves Two Grants to Create Scientific Research Centers

September 3, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) was recently awarded two grants to go towards developing multiple research centers focused on nanotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

Both centers aim to increase diversity within the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field.

Under the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) $4.8 million donation, a Center for Nanotechnology Research and Education (CNRE) will be established. CNRE is part of NSF’s Center of Research Excellence in Science and Technology (CREST) Program, according to the school’s press release.

UDC faculty will conduct research within nanotechnology areas as well as train and prepare students for the STEM workforce.

Additionally, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) donated $3 million to establish a Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Space Technology and Applied Research (CAM-STAR).

In addition to conducting research, CAM-STAR will also establish experiential learning opportunities, summer internships and a Space STEM Outreach Program for middle school students, high school students and minority-serving institutions and their faculty. The objective of the various initiatives is to increase awareness and encourage students to pursue space-related careers.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Operations Manager - Western Libraries Western Washington University
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis
Assistant Professor of Screen Studies Boston College
Open Rank Faculty Southern Methodist University
Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
CL Asst/Assoc Prof Human Capital Analytics & Tech New York University School of Professional Studies

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/03/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/12/2019

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>