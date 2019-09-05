College Student Marijuana Use on the Rise, Report Finds - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

College Student Marijuana Use on the Rise, Report Finds

September 5, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Marijuana use among college students has reached a 35-year high, according to a new University of Michigan report.

In 2018, 43 percent of full-time college students aged 19-22 reported using marijuana, according to the study. Vaping of marijuana and nicotine has doubled from 2017 to 2018. Additionally, the use of nicotine has risen by almost four percent since last year.

The annual “Monitoring the Future Panel” study focused on college student’s use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco. Data is based off of full-time college students who are enrolled in either a two or four-year institution.

One of the reasons for the increase highlighted in the report is the lack of understanding about the risks of marijuana usage.

“We know from our research and that of others that heavy marijuana use is associated with poor academic performance and dropping out of college,” said Dr. John Schulenberg, principal investigator of the Monitoring the Future Panel Study.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Operations Manager - Western Libraries Western Washington University
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis
Assistant Professor of Screen Studies Boston College
Open Rank Faculty Southern Methodist University
Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
CL Asst/Assoc Prof Human Capital Analytics & Tech New York University School of Professional Studies

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/03/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/12/2019

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>