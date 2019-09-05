Maryland Colleges Receive $49M in Grant Funding - Higher Education


Maryland Colleges Receive $49M in Grant Funding

September 5, 2019
by

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved $49 million in grant funding for the state’s higher education institutions. The four capital grants, administered by the Maryland Department of General Services’ Capital Grants Division, will go to Anne Arundel Community College, Allegany College of Maryland, the Community College of Baltimore County and Montgomery College.

Anne Arundel Community College received over $2.2 million to build its new Health and Life Sciences building, which would double the amount of space for the school’s science programs.

Allegany College of Maryland plans to renovate its technology building with its $1.1 million grant.

The Community College of Baltimore County will use its $17 million to add lecture halls labs, faculty offices and more to its Carol D. Eustis Center for Health Professions on its Essex campus.

Montgomery College’s $8.2 million grant will go toward the demolition of its Science South Building and Falcon Hall to make room for a new math and science building for its STEM programs.

