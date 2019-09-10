To protest the current Democratic presidential candidate’s insufficient support for public charter schools, a rally will be held Sep. 11 in Houston, Texas.
Howard L. Fuller
According to a Coalition for Charter Schools press release, more than three million students attend public charter schools every day and many are from under-served communities.
Participants in the rally will include public charter school advocates, teachers, students and their families and will be held to coincide with the upcoming presidential debates.
“We are tired of their threats to take away public charter schools as educational options from families who need and want them the most,” said Dr. Howard L. Fuller, Co-Founder of the Coalition for Charter Schools and lead organizer of the rally. “When candidates turn their backs on public charter schools, they are also turning their backs on Black and Latino children and families, the largest population of these schools. We’re not going to stand for it anymore.”