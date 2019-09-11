SREB Establishes Dual Enrollment Initiative to Address Inequity, Affordability Concerns - Higher Education


SREB Establishes Dual Enrollment Initiative to Address Inequity, Affordability Concerns

September 11, 2019
by

Dr. Stephen L. Pruitt

Under the Southern Regional Education Board’s (SREB) new initiative, a panel of universities, agencies and legislatures will discuss student inequity and financial concerns within dual enrollment programs.

The initiative will address college affordability, provide quality educational experiences for students from all backgrounds and help states meet their educational attainment and workforce goals.

Last week, at their first meeting, members emphasized equity as their main concern since dual enrollment opportunities are often unaffordable for low-income high school students.

The group will meet next in December to discuss policies and provide technical assistance to states.

“We’re bringing leaders together because many have cited growing concerns about making dual enrollment accessible for all students,” said SREB President Dr. Stephen L. Pruitt. “There are also unresolved issues with escalating costs, how credits are applied and transferred, the quality of courses, and how teachers or faculty are prepared to teach them.”

