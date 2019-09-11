The Second Step Presidential Justice Forum will be hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center Oct. 25-27 on the campus of Benedict College, a historically Black college in Columbia, South Carolina.
Previously, the forum, which is focused on criminal justice reform, was held on nearby Allen University’s campus.
The forum is open to all 2020 presidential candidates and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are scheduled to speak.
“Criminal Justice reform impacts the fabric of every community in America and hosting this bipartisan engagement in the capital city sets the stage and tone for the upcoming primary,” said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.