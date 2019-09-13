Felicity Huffman Sentenced to Prison for Role in Admissions Scandal - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Felicity Huffman Sentenced to Prison for Role in Admissions Scandal

September 13, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Felicity Huffman

Actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal, was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday.

Huffman is required to report to prison by Oct. 25. The former Desperate Housewives star  will also have to pay a fine of $30,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.

In 2017, Huffman paid someone $15,000 to proctor and correct her daughter Sophia Grace Macy’s SAT test.

“I am so sorry Sophia,” she said during her trial. “I was frightened. I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.”

With her sentencing, Huffman becomes the first parent to be charged in the college admissions scandal which involved Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and the University of Southern California.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
Senior Director of Development, Eberly College of Science Eberly College of Science
Clinical Assistant/Associate Prof Public Relations New York University School of Professional Studies
Clinical Asst/Assoc Prof Integrated Marketing New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor Position in Digital Media University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Asst. Prof. US International & Diplomatic History University of Wisconsin - Madison

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/31/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/10/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>