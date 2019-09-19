UTEP Honored for High Retention, Graduation Rates Among Underrepresented Students - Higher Education


UTEP Honored for High Retention, Graduation Rates Among Underrepresented Students

The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) was recently recognized and given an award by the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT) for their commitment to retaining and graduating students from underrepresented groups in the computer science field.

CMD-IT chose to honor UTEP with their University Award for Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science because of their number of retention programs and initiatives on campus. The award also includes $15,000.

“At UTEP, we have long recognized the importance of inclusion and equity as a means of advancing discovery,” said Dr. Ann Gates, professor and chair of the computer science department at UTEP. “The unique perspectives of our 21st century student demographic and faculty are vital contributions to research and innovation.”

