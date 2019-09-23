Becker College Receives $1M Grant for Interactive Research Center - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Becker College Receives $1M Grant for Interactive Research Center

September 23, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

American Student Assistance (ASA), an innovative education organization, announced a $1 million to Becker College over the next four years in order to establish a new research center on campus.

Dr. Nancy Crimmin

According to Becker, under the ASA Center for Digital Learning Models, students will get the opportunity to use interactive media tools to help them with their career exploration, leadership, prepare them for higher education and to further develop life goals.

“We are pleased to receive this support from American Student Assistance, which is known for its dedication to helping young people discover their interests and pursue their own education and career paths,” said Becker College President Dr. Nancy Crimmin. “Becker’s global leadership in game design and interactive media will advance the work of the Center through the development of interactive media tools for self-discovery and career exploration.”

 

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
51 Tenure-Track Searches San Francisco State University
Assessment Librarian University of South Carolina
Assistant Professor of European History, 1780-1920 New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor (3) The University of New Mexico
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/31/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/10/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>