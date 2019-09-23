Becker College Receives $1M Grant for Interactive Research Center

American Student Assistance (ASA), an innovative education organization, announced a $1 million to Becker College over the next four years in order to establish a new research center on campus.
Dr. Nancy Crimmin
According to Becker, under the ASA Center for Digital Learning Models, students will get the opportunity to use interactive media tools to help them with their career exploration, leadership, prepare them for higher education and to further develop life goals.
“We are pleased to receive this support from American Student Assistance, which is known for its dedication to helping young people discover their interests and pursue their own education and career paths,” said Becker College President Dr. Nancy Crimmin. “Becker’s global leadership in game design and interactive media will advance the work of the Center through the development of interactive media tools for self-discovery and career exploration.”