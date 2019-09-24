Wilberforce University Receives $1.2M Anonymous Donation

Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard
An anonymous donor gifted $1.2 million to Wilberforce University in order to launch a matching donation initiative.
The campaign, #WilberforceUnite, has a goal of reviving the school’s fundraising efforts, according to the university.
With the funding, Wilberforce will look to improve its student aid, facility and academic programs as well as support faculty and staff development.
“As a university community, we are absolutely committed to the hard work required for institutional transformation,” said President Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard. “Our work has begun in earnest and this gift serves as an urgent reminder that we must remain vigilant and focused on excellence and high performance. We challenge everyone to donate today and show your support for the nation’s oldest private [historically Black college and university] (HBCU), Wilberforce University.”