University of Georgia Moves to Name College of Education After Its First Black Graduate - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

University of Georgia Moves to Name College of Education After Its First Black Graduate

September 27, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

University of Georgia’s presidential cabinet voted unanimously to name the school’s college of education after its first Black graduate, Mary Frances Early. The new name will now have to be approved by the Board of Regents.

Early, 83, transferred to University of Georgia from University of Michigan in 1961. While she wasn’t the first Black student to enroll, she was the first to complete her degree, a master’s in music education. She went on to earn a specialist in education degree from University of Georgia, as well.

In conjunction with the vote, Early was the keynote speaker for a University of Georgia Black Faculty and Staff Organization luncheon on Wednesday.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/31/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/10/2019

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/14/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/24/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>