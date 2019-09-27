University of Georgia’s presidential cabinet voted unanimously to name the school’s college of education after its first Black graduate, Mary Frances Early. The new name will now have to be approved by the Board of Regents.
Early, 83, transferred to University of Georgia from University of Michigan in 1961. While she wasn’t the first Black student to enroll, she was the first to complete her degree, a master’s in music education. She went on to earn a specialist in education degree from University of Georgia, as well.
In conjunction with the vote, Early was the keynote speaker for a University of Georgia Black Faculty and Staff Organization luncheon on Wednesday.