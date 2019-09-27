WSU Receives $100,000 to Launch Diversity Initiative - Higher Education


WSU Receives $100,000 to Launch Diversity Initiative

September 27, 2019 | :
by

Carlos Santiago

The Higher Education Innovation Fund (HEIF) has donated $100,000 to Worcester State University (WSU) to help launch an initiative to increase diversity on campus.

WSU is one of six institutions to receive funding from HEIF after submitting a grant proposal earlier this year.

The university will use the money to build an Equity and Engagement Consortium aimed at “promoting community engaged scholarship” and diversifying the school’s faculty, the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reported.

“This year’s grant recipients are leaders who will drive our work to erase opportunity gaps in higher education,” said Commissioner of Higher Education of Massachusetts Carlos Santiago. “With enrollment declines hitting the Northeastern states, we must work harder and smarter to increase the number of students who graduate and enter the workforce. Our Innovation Fund supports vital efforts to help us reach our goals and will help all our campuses pursue diversity and inclusion.”

