Fidel A. Vargas
The United Parcel Service Foundation (UPS) will be honored as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s (HSF) Corporate Partner of the Year for their ongoing efforts to support higher education in the Latinx community.
Over the years, UPS has created support services for Latino students and contributed scholarship funding.
“We are exceedingly proud to have this opportunity to honor our long-time partner UPS Foundation, for its remarkable contributions to Hispanic higher education,” said Fidel A. Vargas, president and CEO of HSF. “UPS has been unstinting in its generosity and deep commitment to HSF’s mission, having seen our organization through 38 years of exponential growth, including our recent major expansion of Support Programs for students and families, as well as many generations of HSF Scholars. We are deeply grateful to have UPS Foundation at our side. ”