Governor Larry Hogan Offers $200M to Settle 13-Year-Old HBCU Lawsuit - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Governor Larry Hogan Offers $200M to Settle 13-Year-Old HBCU Lawsuit

September 30, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has offered $200 million to resolve a 13-year-old lawsuit regarding underfunding of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The proposed $200 million settlement was an increase from the governor’s offer a year ago. However, the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education is seeking $577 million.

In 2006, Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore sued the state of Maryland for “undermining the academic programs,” according to The Washington Post

Governor Larry Hogan

According to Robert F. Scholz, Hogan’s chief counsel, Maryland has invested more than $1.5 into its four HBCUs over the past two decades. However, coalition attorney Michael D. Jones said that  the settlement offer shows the lack of “seriousness” from the state.

“In court, the question will be a constitutional one; what is necessary to remedy the violation,” Jones told The Washington Post. “It will not be a political question of how one governor’s inadequate remedy compared to his predecessor’s inadequate offer.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/31/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/10/2019

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/14/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/24/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>