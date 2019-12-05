Vanderbilt University Names New Chancellor - Higher Education


Vanderbilt University Names New Chancellor

December 5, 2019
by

Following an eight-month search, Vanderbilt University, one of Nashville’s most prominent institutions, has appointed Dr. Daniel Diermeier as its ninth chancellor.

Dr. Daniel Diermeier

Originally from West Berlin, Germany, Diermeier was a first-generation college student who came to the U.S. to pursue his doctorate in the 1990s. He most recently served as provost at the University of Chicago where he focused on faculty expansion and financial reorganization. In his time there, the school’s endowment more than doubled to $6.4 million.

Though he doesn’t currently have specific initiatives or programs for Vanderbilt, he did say he wanted to focus on expanding development and research.

“It’s really about growing the eminence and the reputation of Vanderbilt University,” he said to the Tennessean.

Diermeier holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Rochester (UR); two master’s degrees in political science from UR and the University of Munich; and a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Southern California.

