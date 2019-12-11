Dr. Peter Salovey
Dr. Peter Salovey, president of Yale University, announced that the institution will renew its Faculty Excellence and Diversity Initiative (FEDI) for another five years.
The program, which aims to diversify and develop more faculty members, was in its last year of an initial five-year period.
The university will increase the program’s budget from $50 million to $85 million. Additionally, the program will recruit both senior faculty members from all departments as well as practitioners in the science and engineering fields. Within its first four years, FEDI has brought in 84 ladder faculty and supported 40 visiting fellows and a number of GSAS doctoral students, according to Yale News.
“We are making an emphatic statement about our commitment to recruiting the most distinguished scholars, who will help diversify Yale, transform their fields, create knowledge to improve the world and inspire our students to lead and serve all sectors of society,” said Salovey in a statement.