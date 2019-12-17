Tuskegee University to Offer Master’s in General Psychology

Tuskegee University’s Department of Psychology and Sociology will offer a new master’s degree in general psychology beginning in fall 2020.
According to university officials, the degree “blends biological and social bases for applied behavior analysis with the fascinating process of human development, the history and impact psychology has had on today’s culture, and the role of ethics and diversity training in the field.”
The 36-hour program is one of 16 traditional and two online master’s programs offered at the school.