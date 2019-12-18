Texas College of the Mainland Builds New Facility - Higher Education


Texas College of the Mainland Builds New Facility

December 18, 2019 | :
by

The College of the Mainland in Texas City, a public, two-year community college, is opening a new facility for general education and dual-credit courses in League City, Texas.

Dr. Warren Nichols

The 27,570 square foot building will replace the school’s existing campus in League City, which offers programs in nursing; security; massage therapy; and trades such as mechanical maintenance, welding, pipefitting and more.

“College of the Mainland remains committed to providing quality educational opportunities to all areas throughout our service district,” said Dr. Warren Nichols, president of the College of the Mainland.  “As our dual-credit program continues to grow, it is important that we are diligent in supporting this growth to reach every segment of our college community.”

As of fall 2019, 4,702 students attend the school.

