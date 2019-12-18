Dr. Harriet B. Nembhard has been appointed dean of the University of Iowa’s College of Engineering. Currently head of the School of Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Oregon State University, Nembhard will oversee six different departments, $50 million in annual research expenditure, 2,400 students and 250 faculty while at UI.
Dr. Harriet Nembhard
Nembhard holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Claremont McKenna College in California; a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Arizona State University; and a master’s and Ph.D. in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.
“I am looking forward to working with faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders to make the college even greater,” said Nembhard. “We are at a moment where it is imperative that we accelerate our work to build an inclusive community focused on excellence and innovation in order to impact the state of Iowa, the nation, and the globe.”