Harriet B. Nembhard Named Dean of College of Engineering at University of Iowa - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Harriet B. Nembhard Named Dean of College of Engineering at University of Iowa

December 18, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Harriet B. Nembhard has been appointed dean of the University of Iowa’s College of Engineering. Currently head of the School of Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Oregon State University, Nembhard will oversee six different departments, $50 million in annual research expenditure, 2,400 students and 250 faculty while at UI.

Dr. Harriet Nembhard

Nembhard holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Claremont McKenna College in California; a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Arizona State University; and a master’s and Ph.D. in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.

“I am looking forward to working with faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders to make the college even greater,” said Nembhard. “We are at a moment where it is imperative that we accelerate our work to build an inclusive community focused on excellence and innovation in order to impact the state of Iowa, the nation, and the globe.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice Provost & Dean of the Graduate School Louisiana State University
Assistant Director, Multicultural Programs/LGBTQ+ Missouri State University
Dean of the College of Business Lander University
DEAN OF ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS Quinebaug Valley Community College
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CAES New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean of the College of Science & Mathematics University of North Georgia

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/23/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/02/2020

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/16/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>