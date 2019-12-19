Five Clarkson University Professors Receive $1 Million Grant to Address Shortage of STEM Teachers in High-Need Schools - Higher Education


Five Clarkson University Professors Receive $1 Million Grant to Address Shortage of STEM Teachers in High-Need Schools

Dr. Seema Rivera

The National Science Foundation Robert Noyce Teach Scholarship Program granted $1 million to five Clarkson University professors in order to address the shortage of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers within high-need schools, according to the university.

Over the next five years, the grant will go towards helping 20 undergraduate students become STEM teachers within high-need districts.

The scholars will receive $20,000 to fund their undergraduate senior year and an additional $20,000 for their master’s degree. Students are then committed to teaching for four years in a high-need district.

“We know there’s a shortage of teachers in high-need urban and rural schools, where they also tend to have high turnover rates,” said Dr. Seema Rivera, an assistant professor at Clarkson. “The need is clear. We also know that many Clarkson students stay in STEM fields but some realize that they also love working with people and want to become teachers. Those are the students this program was created for.”

