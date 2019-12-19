Tom Joyner Creates Scholarships for Benedict College Students

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis (left) and Tom Joyner (right)
Tom Joyner, who served for 25 years as radio host of “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” established need-based scholarships for 15 Benedict College students, according to the school.
The students will each receive $1,000 and the scholarship was announced during Joyner’s last show after 25 years on air.
Tom Joyner’s Foundation has a goal of strengthening historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through fundraising in order to increase student enrollment.
“I applaud Tom Joyner for raising more than $60 million dollars for HBCUs throughout his legendary career,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. “We are grateful for his philanthropic spirit and passion for students at HBCUs. His generous gift will assist our students in becoming the best of BC.”