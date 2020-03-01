Na’ilah Suad Nasir Voted President-Elect of the American Educational Research Association - Higher Education



Na’ilah Suad Nasir Voted President-Elect of the American Educational Research Association

March 1, 2020 | :
by

Dr. Na’ilah Suad Nasir was voted president-elect of the American Educational Research Association (AERA).

She will assume her new role at the end of the 2021 AERA Annual Meeting.

Dr. Na’ilah Suad Nasir

Currently, Nasir is the president of the Spencer Foundation. During the course of her career, she has also worked as the Birgeneau Chair in Educational Disparities in the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Berkeley, where she eventually became vice chancellor of equity and inclusion.

Nasir’s research focuses on race, culture and learning and has been featured in the American Educational Research Journal, Teachers College Record and Educational Researcher. She has also written three books — Racialized Identities: Race and Achievement Among African-American Youth in 2011; Mathematics for Equity: A Framework for Successful Practice in 2014; and We Dare Say Love: Supporting Achievement in the Educational Life of Black Boys in 2018.

