Dr. Erik Hines, an associate professor of school counseling at Florida State University has been selected as a recipient of the American Counseling Association (ACA) Fellows Award. The ACA Fellows Award recognizes members for their service throughout their career and is a call for continued service — as professional counselors, authors, mentors, conference facilitators, practitioners, scholars and leaders.
Dr. Erik Hines
“To receive this award is truly an honor,” said Hines, a 2002 alumnus of FSU, who returned in 2019 to relaunch FSU’s school counseling program.
“My commitment to the counseling field, specifically school counseling, started at the age of 19. Becoming an ACA Fellow is the embodiment of dedication and excellence to the counseling field, and I am grateful to be among my colleagues who have been recipients of this award.”
Dr. James L. Moore III, vice provost for Diversity and Inclusion at The Ohio State University, nominated Hines for the high honor.
“I have known Professor Hines since he was an undergraduate at FSU,” Moore said. “I have had the unique pleasure to watch him soar to be one of the stars in counselor education.”