Mary Baldwin U Freezes Tuition for Third Year in a Row

Mary Baldwin University (MBU) said on Thursday it will freeze tuition for all undergraduate students, both residential and online, in the 2020–21 academic year, making it the third consecutive year the Virginia institution has not raised these rates, reported WHSV3.
For residential undergraduates and online students, the annual tuition comes in at under $30,690. The university says it provides financial aid to “nearly every one of its students,” and that the average financial aid package comes to about $22,000, said WHSV3.
“Putting students first means taking into consideration the challenge of funding up front investment in a college degree,” said MBU President Dr. Pamela R. Fox. “We are fortunate that we are in a position to once again help manage that burden for them and for their families.”