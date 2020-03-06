U of Kentucky Bans a Fan of its Basketball Team for Racial Slur

Yesterday, the University of Kentucky said it is banning a fan of its basketball team from all future events of the team for shouting a racial slur at a visiting team’s supporter during a game, reported NBC News.
The university also apologized for the incident.
“An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky,” said the institution’s athletics director Mitch Barnhart, in a tweet on Wednesday. “There will be consequences for this unacceptable behavior and they will be announced once communicated to the offending party.”
“We also have reached out to the patron who was the victim of this abusive and inexcusable language to apologize personally,” Barnhart added. “That’s not who we are as an athletics department.”