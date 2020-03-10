AAUP Expresses Concern As Classes Move Online Due to Coronavirus

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) said on Tuesday that decisions to close campuses or move to an all-online instructional model for the short term due to the threats posed by the coronavirus “are being made without adequate faculty involvement in decision-making.”
AAUP also said college administrations should provide their appropriate faculty bodies with up-to-the-minute information about the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on enrollments, revenues, hiring and renewals.
“In the spirit of the AAUP’s One Faculty campaign, we encourage our chapters to be especially sensitive to how these closures and any future curtailment of programs could affect our colleagues on full-time non-tenure-track or part-time contingent appointments,” said AAUP in a statement.
AAUP is referring to a campaign that aims to improve working conditions, shared governance, economic security and academic freedom for all those who teach and research in colleges and universities.
The association further said that in cases where the institution is moving to an all-online model, university administrations need to keep faculty and student needs front and center.
“… it is incumbent on administrations to provide all instructional faculty with the appropriate software and training. Administrations should also consider the needs and limitations of students, who may lack access to the internet or face other obstacles to completing their coursework remotely,” said AAUP.