NCAA Tournament to Be Played Without Fans Due to Coronavirus - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

NCAA Tournament to Be Played Without Fans Due to Coronavirus

March 11, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Amid fears about the continuing spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Wednesday decided its annual men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played without any fans in attendance, reported ESPN.

The NCAA’s decision came after the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would issue an order that would ban fans from tournament games in Cleveland and First Four play-in games in Dayton. The NCAA acknowledged that this will be a big disappointment for the fans but said the decision is made in the interest of their health and that of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” said Dr. Mark Emmert, the NCAA’s president, in a statement.

“Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/02/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/12/2020

Social Justice
Issue Date: 04/16/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/26/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>