NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournaments Due to Coronavirus - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournaments Due to Coronavirus

March 12, 2020 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The NCAA has canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships, in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” said a press release.

Initially announcing it would just bar spectators from games, the new decision to abandon all games comes after several conferences — the Atlantic Coast, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Southeastern — announced on Thursday they would be canceling their men’s basketball tournaments, reported The New York Times.

The men’s tournament was scheduled to begin on Tuesday and end on April 6 in Atlanta, while the women’s tournament was scheduled to start on March 20 and finish in New Orleans on April 5.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Social Justice
Issue Date: 04/16/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/26/2020


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>