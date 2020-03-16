U of Minnesota-Twin Cities to Acknowledge Campus Situated on Dakota Homeland - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

U of Minnesota-Twin Cities to Acknowledge Campus Situated on Dakota Homeland

March 16, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities plans to release a statement that will recognize that the campus resides on Dakota homeland, reported the Minnesota Daily.

The campus occupies land that Dakota people lived on for generations and treaties with the U.S. government forced tribes to relocate, making way for Europeans to establish a town that would become Minneapolis in the mid-1800s, said the report.

“It is important to acknowledge the people on whose land we live, learn and work as we seek to improve and strengthen our relations with our tribal nations,” said university president Joan Gabel in an emailed statement to the Minnesota Daily. “I am dedicated to building meaningful relationships, which require continued listening, learning and action.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Social Justice
Issue Date: 04/16/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/26/2020


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>